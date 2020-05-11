Left Menu
China says lodged stern representations with New Zealand over Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:17 IST
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (file photo)

China has lodged stern representations with New Zealand for supporting Taiwan's entry into the World Health Organization as an observer, urging the country to abide by the so-called One China principle to avoid undermining bilateral relations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing.

Asked separately at the briefing about a report that the United States will release a report accusing China of attempting to steal information from U.S. researchers working to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Zhao said China opposes all forms of cyberattacks.

