Sharjeel Imam moves HC against order giving time to police to complete probe under UAPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:22 IST
Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved the Delhi High Court Monday challenging trial court's order granting more time to the police to conclude investigation in the case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC. The plea was mentioned before the high court and is likely to be listed on May 14.

Imam has challenged the trial court's April 25 order by which the Delhi Police was granted further time, beyond the statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has also approached the high court seeking default bail in the matter on the ground that the investigation was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days. The trial court had recently dismissed the bail plea.  Imam was arrested on January 28 in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The statutory period of 90 days from the arrest was concluded on April 27.

