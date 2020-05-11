Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking protection, welfare of sex workers, LGBT community

Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to take effective steps for the protection, social security and welfare measures including food, accommodation and medicine, etc for sex workers and LGBT community and to constitute a committee for rehabilitation of sex workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:33 IST
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking protection, welfare of sex workers, LGBT community
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to take effective steps for the protection, social security and welfare measures including food, accommodation and medicine, etc for sex workers and LGBT community and to constitute a committee for rehabilitation of sex workers. A division bench of Justice Rajiv Sahay Endlaw and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal observed that the public interest litigation (PIL) was filed without any study and also did not even have the number of affected people.

The petition, filed by lawyer Anurag Chauhan, mentioned that these people do not have access to financial aid during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The plea alleged that that the Government of NCT of Delhi and Union of India are deviating from their aims and objects of providing basic financial aid to fulfil the needs such as food, shelter and medicine to the sex workers and LGBT community people during the COVID crisis and added that sex workers and LGBT people continue to face real discrimination in the society.

It had sought a direction to respondents to take steps for exempting LGBT community people and sex workers from rent for those living as a tenant in Delhi and to create a separate helpline for counselling and addressing their grievances and problem. It's a pity that members of the LGBT community are still having to combat an array of the nuisance that no member of a civilized society should have to deal with in this day and age, the plea said.

It said that India has a very dynamic and progressive constitution, which in a way is the backbone of this very vast and complex nation. "The Indian Constitution provides rights and protections to each and every citizen of this country whether he is in majority or in minority. The Constitution treats everyone equally without any discrimination. It is the duty of the State to ensure that no one should be discriminated against," it said.

"LGBT community persons are in minority and they too have equal constitutional rights. But their right to equality and right to get equal treatment in the society are violated on a regular basis. Hence, it is important that effective measures should be taken by the state government for sex workers and LGBT community people in Delhi during the lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the plea added. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...

Low-skilled men suffer highest COVID fatalities in England and Wales

Men in the lowest-skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19 among working-age people in England and Wales, according to data on Monday which also showed deaths among nurses and doctors was no higher than the average. The...

Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020