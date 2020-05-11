No proposal by Centre to deduct salary of its employees: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday clarified that there is no proposal by the government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees. "Please ignore the fake news being circulated in a section of media. There is no proposal by the government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees," Singh tweeted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance announced to freeze the hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for the central government pensioners till July next year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. According to the order issued by the ministry, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. (ANI)