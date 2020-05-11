U'khand Police arrest 235 people for violating lockdown

Twenty-nine cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 235 accused have been arrested.

So far, 2,871 cases have been registered in the State and 16,384 accused have been arrested, as per the information provided by the Uttarakhand Police.

Under the MV Act, a total of 36,994 vehicles have been fined, and 6,451 vehicles have been seized. Rs 1.93 crore as fine has been collected so far. (ANI)