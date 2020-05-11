Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand Police arrest 235 people for violating lockdown

Twenty-nine cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 235 accused have been arrested.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:58 IST
U'khand Police arrest 235 people for violating lockdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-nine cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 235 accused have been arrested.

So far, 2,871 cases have been registered in the State and 16,384 accused have been arrested, as per the information provided by the Uttarakhand Police.

Under the MV Act, a total of 36,994 vehicles have been fined, and 6,451 vehicles have been seized. Rs 1.93 crore as fine has been collected so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 224

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 224, officials said on Monday. So far, two people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the distric...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rock n roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87Little Richard, the self-proclaimed architect of rock n roll who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-wo...

Showdown: Two Punjab ministers say won't attend meetings if chief secretary is present

Two Punjab ministers on Monday said they will not participate in any meeting attended by the states chief secretary, worsening a crisis triggered by a showdown last week. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced his intention at a Ca...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Chinas health authority to tighten rules on laboratory controlsChina will require local health authorities to tighten their supervision over how virus strains and their samples are handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020