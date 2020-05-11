Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single judge of SC to hear appeals in bail matters for offences entailing up to seven year jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:00 IST
Single judge of SC to hear appeals in bail matters for offences entailing up to seven year jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Single-judge bench of the Supreme Court would hear from May 13, appeals of bail and anticipatory bail matters in cases related to offenses entailing jail term of up to seven years and application for transfer of cases. It is for the first time since its inception that the top court has provided for sitting of a single-judge bench to hear matters. The apex court till now normally used to sit in the combination of two or three judges, besides constitution benches.

To reduce the huge pendency of the cases, the apex court had made certain amendments to the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, in September last year which stated that a single-judge bench would hear appeals in bail and anticipatory bail matters in offenses entailing jail term of up to seven years. As per a notice issued by the top court on its website on Monday, besides other amendments, the competent authority has provided that certain categories of matters may be "heard and disposed of finally by a judge sitting singly nominated by the Chief Justice". "Special Leave Petitions arising out of grant, dismissal or rejection of bail application or anticipatory bail application in the matters filed against the order passed under section 437, section 438 or section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974) involving the offenses punishable with a sentence up to seven years imprisonment," the notice said. It further said that a single judge would also hear an application for transfer of cases under section 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and also application of urgent nature for transfer of cases under section 25 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC). "Take further notice that the matters referred to above will be listed before a judge sitting singly w.e.f May 13, 2020," the notice said. A gazette notification was issued on September 17 last year, through which the apex court had amended the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. Earlier, as per Supreme Court Rules, 2013 and older rules, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) had the power to appoint one or more judges to hear all matters of an urgent nature during summer vacation or winter holidays. The Supreme Court website said, "The original Constitution of 1950 envisaged a Supreme Court with a Chief Justice and 7 puisne Judges - leaving it to Parliament to increase this number". It said, "In the early years, all the Judges of the Supreme Court sat together to hear the cases presented before them. As the work of the Court increased and arrears of cases began to cumulate, Parliament increased the number of Judges from 8 in 1950 to 11 in 1956, 14 in 1960, 18 in 1978, and 26 in 1986." "As the number of the Judges has increased, they sit in smaller Benches of two and three - coming together in larger Benches of 5 and more only when required to do so or to settle a difference of opinion or controversy," the apex court website said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Malls, barber shops and beauty salons reopen across

Lines formed outside of shopping malls Monday in Turkey as they opened for the first time in seven weeks, albeit with strict hygiene requirements. Barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons also were back in business as the Turkish government ...

Child sex abuse in Pakistan's religious schools is endemic

Muhimman proudly writes his name slowly, carefully, one letter at a time, grinning broadly as he finishes. Hes just 11 years old and was a good student who had dreams of being a doctor. School frightens him now. Earlier this year, a cleric ...

6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 224

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 224, officials said on Monday. So far, two people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the distric...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rock n roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87Little Richard, the self-proclaimed architect of rock n roll who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020