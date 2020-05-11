Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCBA President justifies decision to suspend secretary Ashok Arora

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:52 IST
SCBA President justifies decision to suspend secretary Ashok Arora

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Monday justified the May 8 decision of its executive committee to suspend Secretary Ashok Arora with immediate effect, saying the decision was not “motivated by any personal bias”. The statement of the SCBA President assumes significance as during the day the Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex lawyers' body, stayed the decision of the Executive Committee of SCBA to suspend Arora as secretary with immediate effect by terming the suspension as “illegal, cavalier, undemocratic and autocratic”.

Referring to the suspension of Arora as SCBA Secretary in a meeting held through online conference,, Dave said, “the Executive Committee consists of outstanding Women and Men. They are competent, committed, sincere and above all possess outstanding integrity. Each of them is independent and participated in EC in a meaningful and objective manner. “The EC meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere…and deliberations and discussions were fair and free. Members exchanged their viewpoints and ultimately voted with their free will. Importantly Arora was given full opportunity to put forward his thoughts and points. To keep the objectivity of the proceedings, I didn't participate in voting and also requested the Vice President Kailash Vasdev to conduct the meeting, which he did with great deftness and patience,” he said.

The senior advocate said the EC was left with no option but to suspend Arora and “the immediate provocation by Arora to bring the EC into crisis and thereby hurt the reputation of the SCBA by calling an EGM unilaterally you oust me as the President, was to say the least, unfortunate.” Dave, in a letter addressed to SCBA members, also announced that he would contribute Rs 25 lakhs for the welfare of needy Bar members during the pandemic. “I call upon you, especially successful lawyers, seniors and juniors, counsels or Law Firm Partners and Associates, Law Officers and all others, to please come forward without and delay. People need us, let us not disappoint them,” he said.

The differences between SCBA Secretary Arora and SCBA President Dushyant Dave had come out in open recently leading to the suspension of Arora by the Executive Committee of the SCBA on May 8. The suspension had come after Arora had called an emergent general meeting (EGM) of the lawyers' body on May 11 to deliberate on agenda for removing Dave from the post of SCBA President. However, the meeting was later cancelled.

The BCI took note of the representation of Arora on his suspension and came out with the resolution staying the suspension with immediate effect..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

Denmarks top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday. On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reo...

190 cases of liquor bottles seized from petrol tanker in Patna, 3 held

Three persons were arrested as 190 cases of liquor bottles were seized from a petrol tanker by the Kadamkuan Police here on Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The liquor cases were recovered from the tanker.An investigation is underway. Mor...

Govt likely to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers post lockdown

The Centre is likely to make it mandatory for people to have Aarogya Setu mobile application installed in their phones while taking a flight post-lockdown, officials said on Monday. Preliminary discussions regarding making this app mandator...

British aviation bosses warn quarantine plans will damage sector

Britains plans for travellers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country will worsen an already grave situation for the aviation sector, industry leaders said on Monday, saying that the government needed to set out a road-map t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020