Sedition charges against Atnasio Lobo for 'Free Goa from India' petition

President of Revolutionary Indians Nitin Patkaro has filed an FIR against Atnasio Lobo for an online petition seeking Goa to be a free country under the caption "Free Goa from Indian invasion and its illegal occupation against United Nations Resolution" calling it an attempt to "excite disloyalty towards the government established law of India". The FIR was filed under sedition charges, section 124 A of Indian Penal Code.

"Nitin Patkaro, President of Revolutionary Indians, files an FIR against Atnasio Lobo under sedition charges section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code for an online petition asking Goa to be a Free Country, under the caption "Free Goa from Indian Invasion and its Illegal occupation against United Nations Resolution" thereby attempted to excite disloyality towards the Govt established law of India," Patkaro said in a statement. The online petition for 'Free Goa from India' has been signed by more than 4,000 people and has been spreading aggresively.

Responding to this, Revolutionary Indians member Andrew Sequeira said: "The Revolutionary Indians will fight all the anti-national elements in the society vigorously and nobody has the right to talk about a Free Country, Goa is proudly a part of India." Meanwhile, Patkaro alleged that separatists like Antasio Lobo are "anti-nationals" and have no right to demand Goa to be a separate country.

"We will fight against any separatists and will fight against any such emotion for a separate country which is being propagated by certain individuals, this is the beginning of the fight we will further demand an investigation on all the 4,000 odd people who are supporting the emotion of a separate country," he said. (ANI)