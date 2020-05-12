6 arrested for attacking police personnel In Indore

A total of six people, all from the same family, have been held for attacking police personnel at Indore's Sanwer police station said MS Parmar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). "After one person named Sunil Kumawat wrote some rude comments about Nagar Parishad president, Dilip Choudhary, on one of the social media platforms, a case was registered against him. Two personnel -- Govind Singh (Head Constable) and Ritesh Nagar (Sub-Inspector) -- had gone to Kumawat's house to inform him about the case and dates for his court hearing.

"However, he started abusing and hitting the policemen. Later Kumawat's family members joined him when more police personnel present nearby arrived at the spot. During the scuffle, Kumwat's father Ram Chandra, fetched a sword from the house and attempted to hit one of the head constables," said Parmar. The DSP further said during the scuffle, Govind Singh and Ritesh Nagar were injured during the scuffle and "six people of the family have been arrested under Section 353, 332, 25 Arms Act, 34, 147 and 307." (ANI)