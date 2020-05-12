Liquor mafia attacks cop in MP's Tikamgarh, villagers came to rescue

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was allegedly attacked by liquor mafias here on Monday. They also tried to kidnap him, however, he was rescued with the help of villagers. The incident took place while the officer was checking the suspicious movements on the border area adjoining Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

"ASI Sheikh Madin posted at UP-MP border was attacked by liquor mafias. He was checking for IDs of the passerby there. A car carrying cartons of liquor came there at 3 pm. A motorcycle was also accompanying the car. When the ASI tried to stop them, they attacked him. They also tried to kidnap him, however, he was rescued with the help of villagers," said Anurag Sujania, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tikamgarh. "The police have seized the bike and a carton of liquor from the spot. Press was written on the car. We have identified the car and search for the accused is underway. We are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested soon," he added.

Police have registered a case against 5 persons including 3 unidentified persons and are investigating it. (ANI)