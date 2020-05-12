Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two deaths, 47 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Two deaths and 47 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:25 IST
Two deaths, 47 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two deaths and 47 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,035.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country now stands at 70,756, including 46,008 active cases of the virus. So far, 22,454 patients have either been cured or discharged/migrated while 2,293 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

German Cup final rescheduled for July 4

The German Cup final, which was due to take place in Berlin on May 23, has been rescheduled for July 4 behind closed doors, it was announced. The German Football Association DFB said the semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10. Holders...

Young Algerian tennis player wins support with emotional video

Ines Ibbou, a young Algerian tennis player who hit back at Dominic Thiem for saying he did not want to give money to lowly-ranked players, has drawn support from Venus Williams as well as her countrys government. Dear Dominic, Ibbou, who is...

ANALYSIS-Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal

Coal power plant construction will push ahead in Asia despite falling electricity demand and environmental concerns as policymakers prioritise boosting economies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.Fossil fuel demand will plu...

Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message. Whenever a use opens Instagram Lite,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020