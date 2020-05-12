CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolkata

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) died due to COVID-19 here on Monday.

CISF personnel are among the frontline warriors against COVID-19. Indian security forces have come forward to lend a helping hand to the people who have been affected during the lockdown.

With 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. 87 deaths were reported during the period. (ANI)