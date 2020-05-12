TDP chief objects to usage of Mada forest for housing

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday raised an objection over the state government decision to clear the Mada forest in East Godavari district to provide housing for the needy. The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh was of the view that clearing out the Mada Forest would destroy the livelihood of more than 54,000 fishermen and their families living in the region.

"Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's decision to wipe out the Mada Forest will not just bring large scale devastation to Kakinada in the form of storm surges and land erosion, but will also destroy the livelihoods of more than 54,000 fishermen and their families living in the region," he said in a press statement. He further stated how the government was clearing the Mada forests recognised by the United Nations Organisation. "The government is filling up the land with soil. What would happen to people in the event of cyclones? What about the safety of people who construct houses there," he asked.

Naidu also demanded "security for the poor people if houses are constructed in such places." (ANI)