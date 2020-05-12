2 more ITBP jawans test positive for COVID-19

Two more jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

"Total 159 ITBP personnel have tested positive, while one has recovered," ITBP said in a statement.

With 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)