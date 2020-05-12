Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab aims to clean village ponds by June 10

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday launched a campaign for the cleaning of village ponds in the State.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:54 IST
Punjab aims to clean village ponds by June 10
Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa. . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday launched a campaign for the cleaning of village ponds in the State. The Minister has appealed to the officers of the department and Panchayats to complete the work of cleaning the ponds by June 10 before the start of paddy season.

An official statement quoted Minister Bajwa, saying that the cleaning of ponds was closely related to the cleanliness of the villages and the health of the people, and hence this work should be done on a priority basis. Bajwa said the senior officers of the Rural Development Department and Kahan Singh Pannu, Director, Mission Tandrust Punjab, would visit various districts of Punjab from next week to advise the Panchayats and field staff of the department and to solve their problems regarding this task.

The Rural Development Minister said that due to the coronavirus, poor people across the country have no employment these days and they do not have any other source of income. Therefore, the maximum of MGNREGA workers should be engaged in this work. "This income would help them meet daily livelihood needs," he added. He also directed the officials that the payment to the MGNREGA workers should be ensured without any delay. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death; total cases 962 and fatalities 31: BMC official.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death total cases 962 and fatalities 31 BMC official....

4 boys drown in village pond in MP's Chhatarpur

Four pre-teen boysdrowned on Tuesday afternoon in a pond in Chhatarpur districtof Madhya Pradesh, police saidThe incident took place in Rajapurva village, some 35kilometres from the district headquarters, an official saidThe four boys, arou...

51,394 people have returned to Uttarakhand till May 11

A total of 51,394 people have reached Uttarakhand from other States amid coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 11, said Transport and Urban Development Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Tuesday. Speaking at a press briefing, Bagauli said that a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020