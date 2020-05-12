Left Menu
Self-reliant India to ensure 21st century belongs to us: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on a self-dependant India, saying that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the 21st century belongs to the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on a self-dependant India, saying that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the 21st century belongs to the country. "It is our responsibility to ensure that the 21st century belongs to India. The path to this is one -- self-dependent India," the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

He said that the COVID-19 crisis has brought an "opportunity for India". "As a nation today, we stand at a very important juncture. Such a big disaster has brought a signal to India. It has given a message to us and brought an opportunity for us that is to be self-reliant whose soul is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," he said.

Stressing that the human race has never learnt to give up, Modi said, "We will fight the virus by strictly following the guidelines. The way forward is a self-sustainable India. India's definition of self-reliance takes into account the needs of a globalised world." The Prime Minister highlighted that India has fought TB and polio successfully, setting an example for the world. (ANI)

