Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari appoints Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Chief of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Minister of External Affairs, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, as his Chief of Staff, according to a news report by This Day.

Prof. Gambari, an indigene of Kwara State will replace the late Mallam Abba Kyari who died in April after contacting the Coronavirus.

Gambari was Buhari's Foreign Minister and confidant as military Head of State in the 1980s met with the President at about 8 am on May 12 at the State House, Abuja.

Gambari was also appointed by the Secretary-General of United Nations Ban Ki-Moon and the chairperson of the African Union Commission as Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur effective from 1 January 2010.

He was alleged to have supported the execution of popular environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

On March 4, 2013, he was named by the Kwara State governor, Abdul Fatah Ahmad, as the pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University.