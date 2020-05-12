Special package of Rs 20 lakh cr will make India a fully self-reliant country: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the big financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, giving major relief to the industrial sector, particularly MSMEs, which will lead to making India a fully self-reliant country. Terming this package as the world's most holistic COVID-19 relief package, he said that it will increase the efficiency of all sectors.

An official statement quoted Chief Minister Lal saying that the package, which is almost ten per cent of the GDP of India, will benefit farmers, labourers and industrial sector focussing especially on small and cottage industries. He said that in this hour of crisis, the need was to give a boost to the development of the country thereby making the nation self-reliant, strong and confident. (ANI)