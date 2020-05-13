Evacuation of J-K people begins from Haryana: Rohit Kansal
The evacuation of the people belonging to J-K stranded in Haryana began early on Wednesday morning, said Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:34 IST
The evacuation of the people belonging to J-K stranded in Haryana began early on Wednesday morning, said Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal. He added that all the passengers were being screened at the boarding points and all those who have registered will be contacted by the administration.
"Evacuation from Haryana begins. Ambala, Hissar, Mewat, Yamunanagar- everywhere screening and boarding in progress...looking forward to your return. Others please be patient. Everyone who has registered will be contacted," tweeted Kansal. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the movement of people stranded in other states due to countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
