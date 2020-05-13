Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC adjourns to May 28 hearing on plea seeking transfer of Maulana Saad case to NIA

Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned for May 28 hearing on a petition seeking transfer of the case filed against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a time-bound manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:25 IST
Delhi HC adjourns to May 28 hearing on plea seeking transfer of Maulana Saad case to NIA
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned for May 28 hearing on a petition seeking transfer of the case filed against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a time-bound manner. A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani, while adjourning the matter, asked the petitioner to bring the related documents to prove that the current investigation is not being conducted properly.

Delhi Police opposed the petition stating that investigation is going in a fine manner and added that there is no need to transfer the case to another agency. The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay sought the invocation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and entrusting investigation to the NIA for organising a huge congregation by Tablighi Jamaat with delegates from foreign countries and its members allegedly violating the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The petition has also added that from media reports, it has also been found that Maulana Saad and/or organisation have their connection with the terrorist organisation like Al-Qaeda. The case is currently with the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which on May 6 interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details of about 20 people, who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

'Outstanding' Indian-origin woman doctor dies in UK after long battle with COVID19

An outstanding Indian-origin woman doctor has died in the north-east of England after a long battle with the deadly coronavirus. Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Aucklan...

CPCB revises idol immersion guidelines; bans plastic, plaster of Paris, thermocol to make idols

In a bid to ensure idol immersion in an eco-friendly manner in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has banned the use of plastic, thermocol and plaster of Paris in making idols of gods and goddesses. The CPCB has revised i...

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020