Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC grants interim bail to man accused of attempted rape in Scotland

Delhi High Court has granted interim bail for 45 days to a man accused in an attempt to rape case in Scotland, who is also facing extradition proceedings in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:46 IST
Delhi HC grants interim bail to man accused of attempted rape in Scotland
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has granted interim bail for 45 days to a man accused in an attempt to rape case in Scotland, who is also facing extradition proceedings in the matter. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on Tuesday granted interim bail to the man, Raminder Singh, who is accused of attempting to rape a woman in Scotland, United Kingdom (UK) in 2012 and is undergoing judicial custody here since April 6, 2015.

The court allowed his plea, seeking interim bail for a period of 45 days so that he can look after his family during the COVID-19 crisis, asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1.5 lakh. The court also imposed certain conditions including that the petitioner will regularly appear on each and every date of hearing and will not try to influence, contact or meet the complainant and prosecution witnesses in any manner.

Another condition was not to leave the country without prior permission of the court and in case of change of his address or contact number, the petitioner will promptly intimate to the SHO/IO of the case and intimate the trial court too. The petitioner shall surrender before the Jail Authorities at the expiry of the period of interim bail, the court said.

Standing Counsels of Union of India, Ajay Digpaul and Rajiv Sharma opposed the application and submitted that since the extradition proceedings are pending in India against the applicant, he may not be released on interim bail. However, the court said that Singh deserves interim bail for 45 days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar drifts as Fed's Powell seen wading into negative rates debate

The dollar steadied below a three-week high on Wednesday as investors waited for a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the introduction of negative interest rates. Although some U....

German judge ramps up stakes as ECB stimulus ruling turns political

A German court ruling targeting the European Central Banks flagship stimulus programme is blowing up into a political crisis that is pitting German arch-conservatives against Brussels, with the future of the euro at stake.In twin newspaper ...

'Outstanding' Indian-origin woman doctor dies in UK after long battle with COVID19

An outstanding Indian-origin woman doctor has died in the north-east of England after a long battle with the deadly coronavirus. Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Aucklan...

CPCB revises idol immersion guidelines; bans plastic, plaster of Paris, thermocol to make idols

In a bid to ensure idol immersion in an eco-friendly manner in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has banned the use of plastic, thermocol and plaster of Paris in making idols of gods and goddesses. The CPCB has revised i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020