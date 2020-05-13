Delhi HC grants interim bail to man accused of attempted rape in Scotland

Delhi High Court has granted interim bail for 45 days to a man accused in an attempt to rape case in Scotland, who is also facing extradition proceedings in the matter. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on Tuesday granted interim bail to the man, Raminder Singh, who is accused of attempting to rape a woman in Scotland, United Kingdom (UK) in 2012 and is undergoing judicial custody here since April 6, 2015.

The court allowed his plea, seeking interim bail for a period of 45 days so that he can look after his family during the COVID-19 crisis, asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1.5 lakh. The court also imposed certain conditions including that the petitioner will regularly appear on each and every date of hearing and will not try to influence, contact or meet the complainant and prosecution witnesses in any manner.

Another condition was not to leave the country without prior permission of the court and in case of change of his address or contact number, the petitioner will promptly intimate to the SHO/IO of the case and intimate the trial court too. The petitioner shall surrender before the Jail Authorities at the expiry of the period of interim bail, the court said.

Standing Counsels of Union of India, Ajay Digpaul and Rajiv Sharma opposed the application and submitted that since the extradition proceedings are pending in India against the applicant, he may not be released on interim bail. However, the court said that Singh deserves interim bail for 45 days. (ANI)