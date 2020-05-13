Kyrgyz court upholds life sentence for dissident who received U.S. rights award

Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court upheld a life sentence on Wednesday for a prominent dissident convicted of "inciting inter-ethnic hatred" in the former Soviet republic, quashing hopes for his release under new leadership. Azimjon Askarov's imprisonment sparked a spat with the United States in 2015 when Washington granted him a human rights award. Almazbek Atambayev, Kyrgyz president at the time, responded by terminating a cooperation accord with the United States; a new one is yet to be signed.

Askarov, a 69-year-old ethnic Uzbek, was convicted of organizing mass disturbances and stirring up ethnic hatred leading to the death of a policeman during clashes in southern Kyrgyzstan in June 2010, when more than 400 people were killed. The Supreme Court, which heard the appeal by Askarov, a journalist and human rights activist, said in a brief ruling on Wednesday it had been rejected.

Hoping for change under Atambayev's successor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, several human rights groups this year asked the Kyrgyz leadership to release Askarov.