Red zones should be divided into A,B,C categories: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on Wednesday with district panchayat offices over COVID-19 said areas under Red zones should be divided into A,B,C categories. "Red zone also must have three divisions like A, B, C depending on the intensity of COVID positive cases. Red zones only shall not have the tests, it must include green zones too," she said.

The Chief Minister said that people coming to the state will have to go through a swab test. "We will give the result within 48 hours. People who are not positive will be allowed to go home," she said.

She said the DMs might appoint a nodal officer for COVID-19 too. The Chief Minister said the first priority should be the treatment of both COVID and non-COVID patients and people coming from other states need to go through health screening and then move towards their homes.

She said efforts should be made so that poor people can earn money and special attention needs to be given to the unorganized sectors. The local administrations were also asked to generate employment-related ideas. Banerjee said steps also need to be taken to prevent dengue. She said people should get ration allotted to them. "We need to grantee that nobody should die of hunger," she said.

The Chief Minister also laid stress on maintaining social distancing and avoiding social gathering during the meeting. District panchayat representatives of Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Hoogly, Paschim Bardhaman and Howrah participated in the meeting. (ANI)