Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red zones should be divided into A,B,C categories: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on Wednesday with district panchayat offices over COVID-19 said areas under Red zones should be divided into A,B,C categories.

ANI | Kolkota (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:15 IST
Red zones should be divided into A,B,C categories: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on Wednesday with district panchayat offices over COVID-19 said areas under Red zones should be divided into A,B,C categories. "Red zone also must have three divisions like A, B, C depending on the intensity of COVID positive cases. Red zones only shall not have the tests, it must include green zones too," she said.

The Chief Minister said that people coming to the state will have to go through a swab test. "We will give the result within 48 hours. People who are not positive will be allowed to go home," she said.

She said the DMs might appoint a nodal officer for COVID-19 too. The Chief Minister said the first priority should be the treatment of both COVID and non-COVID patients and people coming from other states need to go through health screening and then move towards their homes.

She said efforts should be made so that poor people can earn money and special attention needs to be given to the unorganized sectors. The local administrations were also asked to generate employment-related ideas. Banerjee said steps also need to be taken to prevent dengue. She said people should get ration allotted to them. "We need to grantee that nobody should die of hunger," she said.

The Chief Minister also laid stress on maintaining social distancing and avoiding social gathering during the meeting. District panchayat representatives of Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Hoogly, Paschim Bardhaman and Howrah participated in the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 percent booking in trains departing Delhi; Over 2 lakh people to travel next week

With the railways beginning its passenger services on May 12 for 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities of the country, over 9,000 people left the national capital on Wednesday on board nine trains. According to data accessed b...

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev have very different reactions to her pregnancy test results

In the latest sneak-peek reality TV series Total Bellas, American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella decides to find out if shes pregnant, as shes been experiencing symptoms and her period is late. According to ENews, with the suppor...

WHO expert says world has "long, long way to go" in COVID-19 fight

The World Health Organizations top emergencies expert cautioned on Wednesday the world had a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life.Dr ...

Return of Big Mac - McDonald's UK emerges from lockdown

After over seven weeks of coronavirus lockdown, Britons hankering for a Big Mac may be a step closer to getting their hands on one after McDonalds reopened 15 restaurants on Wednesday for delivery only. The pilot restaurants, all in southea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020