Modi government is compassionate, responsive: Nadda

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:51 IST
Modi government is compassionate, responsive: Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying the government is compassionate and responsive. "I thank Honourable PM Modiji and Nirmala Sitharamanji for this holistic package and wide-ranging steps to make India atma nirbhar bharat. In this testing time, we have a compassionate and responsive government under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modiji," Nadda said in a tweet.

He said that provision of collateral-free loans and other measures shows that the government is committed to create jobs and stimulate economy."In the wake of COVID-19, today's announcements for MSMEs like provision of collateral-free loans, debts and equity, liquidity for NBFCs and support to real estate, discoms, contractors and other tax measures shows the commitment to create jobs and stimulate economy," he said. Earlier in the day Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures including Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs. The announcements came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive special economic package to deal with challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown. He gave a call to make India self-reliant. (ANI)

