No new COVID-19 case among CISF personnel in last 24 hours, total count at 106

No new COVID-19 case has been reported among the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the last 24 hours, the paramilitary force informed in a health bulletin on Thursday. According to the health bulletin, the total number of active COVID-19 cases among CISF personnel across the country stands at 106. So far, 3 personnel have recovered after treatment.

A maximum of 39 cases are from Kolkata, 30 each from Delhi and Mumbai, 5 from Ahmedabad, and 2 from Greater Noida, the bulletin informed. CISF personnel are among the frontline warriors against COVID-19. Indian security forces have come forward to lend a helping hand to the people who have been affected during the lockdown. (ANI)