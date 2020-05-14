Left Menu
U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:20 IST
U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution known as the "Emoluments Clauses." The decision by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a victory for the Democratic attorneys general in Maryland and the District of Columbia, who alleged Trump's financial interest in the hotel violated a prohibition on the president accepting payments from foreign governments without congressional consent.

