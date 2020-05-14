Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide shelter to outstation non-COVID patients being treated at AIIMS: HC to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:45 IST
Provide shelter to outstation non-COVID patients being treated at AIIMS: HC to Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to ensure that accommodation is provided to all outstation non-COVID patients who are here for treatment at the AIIMS. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar also expressed hope that the outpatient department (OPD) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be reopened, at least in limited manner, in the next two weeks.

The court also appreciated that AIIMS was distributing medicines to all the patients under its treatment from its pharmacy and said, "such disbursement should continue without endorsement in respect of the prescribed medicines for the duration for which the prescription is made". The bench directed the DUSIB to that ensure accommodation is provided to the outstation non-COVID patients and their attendants at the night shelter opposite AIIMS or at nearby Gargi School or Pratibha School.

The directions came on two PILs which claimed that several outstation non-COVID patients who had come here for treatment at AIIMS were not being treated there and medicines also were not being distributed from the hospital's pharmacy. The bench disposed of one of the two PILs, which wanted disbursement of free of cost medicines from AIIMS pharmacy to non-COVID patients it was treating after the hospital said its pharmacy was active.

The other petition seeking treatment and shelter for the outstation patients and their attendants has been listed for May 22.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League says player contracts expiring on June 30 can be extended

Premier League players whose contracts expire on June 30 will be allowed to sign short-term extensions until the season ends, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday. The Premier League campaign usually ends in May but, with profes...

Gehlot asks officials to ensure basic facilities in special camps for migrants

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sub-divisional officers are responsible for ensuring basic facilities such as food, drinking water and toilets in special camps set up for migrants in view of the COVID-19-induced lockd...

Man arrested for molestation

A man was arrested here for allegedly molesting a teenage girl at a shop, city police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Yadunandan Krishnarao Bawankule, resident of Khasala.Yadunandan and his friends visited an electrial appli...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers returning Cuba to list of state sponsors of terrorism - source

The United States is considering returning Cuba to its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday, a move that would mark another major blow to increasingly tense relations between W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020