India's Permanent Representative-designate to UN calls on President Kovind
The Permanent Representative-designate of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 01:06 IST
The Permanent Representative-designate of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.
The Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan posted a picture of the two seated while following the social distancing norms.
Tirumurti an IFS officer of the 1985 batch will be replacing Syed Akbaruddin, who held the post since January 2016 and is set to retire this month. (ANI)
