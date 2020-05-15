Two soldiers killed in North Sikkim avalanche

An Indian Army officer and a sapper lost their lives after a patrolling-cum- snow clearance party, they were part of, got caught in an avalanche in North Sikkim.

"A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party came under an avalanche in North Sikkim on 14 May. In spite of the best efforts of rescue team, an officer Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA and Sapper Sapala Shanmukha Rao who were trapped lost their lives. All other team members are safe," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party that had about 17-18 soldiers came under sudden snow slide in the Lugnak La, north Sikkim area on Thursday, the Army said. (ANI)