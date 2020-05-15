Left Menu
Delhi: Migrant workers queue up at COVID-19 screening centre for medical certificate to return home

Scores of migrant workers queued up outside a COVID-19 screening centre in the Gole Market area on Friday to secure a medical certificate in order to return to their homes via special trains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:30 IST
Migrant workers outside COVID-19 screening centre. . Image Credit: ANI

Scores of migrant workers queued up outside a COVID-19 screening centre in the Gole Market area on Friday to secure a medical certificate in order to return to their homes via special trains. "After the screening, a medical certificate is provided to workers. The certificate is necessary to board the Shramik special trains," said Delhi Cantt Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Piyush Rohankar.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on May 1, allowing the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains during the lockdown. The Ministry of Railways had earlier said that special trains, which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments.

Several state governments are making arrangements to bring stranded migrants back to their home states in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

