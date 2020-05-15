Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 15

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:04 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 15

** SEOUL - Health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will get together via video conference on Friday to discuss ways to work together in the global campaign against the novel coronavirus. ** HELSINKI - Finland's prime minister, Sanna Marin, will hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the epidemiological assessment of the coronavirus outbreak in Finland, as well as the government's hybrid strategy to contain it. ** BELGRADE - Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, meets Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, in Belgrade. The two are expected to give a news conference after their meeting. - 0900 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's health minister, Chen Shih-chung, holds a news conference to talk about efforts to get into the World Health Assembly that opens next week. - 0100 GMT BRUSSELS - The EU's Brexit negotiater, Michel Barnier, gives a press conference following the third round of Brexit talks with the UK. - 1100 GMT BRUSSELS - The president of the EU Parliament, David Sassoli, holds a press conference on COVID-19 and the EU recovery plan - 1130 GMT

BRUSSELS - Video conference of Eurogroup. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers responsible for industry and the internal market.

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 ** BRUSSELS - The executive director of the EU Medicines Agency, Guido Rasi, speaks to EU lawmakers on COVID-19 and recovery. - 0730 GMT ** BERLIN - Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, delivers a video message to a meeting of the World Health Organization, which will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1030 GMT

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the country's coronavirus response - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of education.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic (to May 19).` GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 19

** BERLIN - Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, and Malta's prime minister, Robert Abela, hold a video conference to discuss European issues. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Video conferences of EU economics and finance ministers, ministers of culture, and ministers of youth. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 ** BERLIN - Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, gives a media statement after a video conference with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - 1630 GMT ** BURUNDI – National assembly election.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents The European Semester Package after a weekly meeting of EU commissioners. ARKANSAS, United States – The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting.

BURUNDI - President's election. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 22

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 25 ** BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU members of the European Economic Area Council. BRUSSELS - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks -(to May 26). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 ** NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 08 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 ** KUALA LUMPUR, MalaysiaAPEC finance senior officials’ meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 ** LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

