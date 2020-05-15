Left Menu
408 arrested, 34 cases filed for lockdown violations in Uttarakhand

As many as 34 cases were filed and 408 people arrested for violating lockdown norms on Friday, said Uttarakhand Police.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 34 cases were filed and 408 people arrested for violating lockdown norms on Friday, said Uttarakhand Police.

"With 34 cases being registered and 408 people been arrested for violating lockdown norms which were imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a total of 2,995 cases have been filed till now. 18,227 people have been arrested so far," the State Police said.

They further said, "A total of 40,529 vehicles have been challaned under the Motor Vehicle Act and Rs 2.13 crore have been recovered." (ANI)

