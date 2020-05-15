Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private offices open at 50% capacity, shops to follow odd/even rules among others in Delhi Govt's suggestions for Lockdown 4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that private offices should be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, metro services should resume for government employees and those with e-passes, market complexes should open on odd-even basis and partial public transport services should resume in the national capital after May 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:59 IST
Private offices open at 50% capacity, shops to follow odd/even rules among others in Delhi Govt's suggestions for Lockdown 4
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that private offices should be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, metro services should resume for government employees and those with e-passes, market complexes should open on odd-even basis and partial public transport services should resume in the national capital after May 17. Kejriwal wrote to the Prime Minister giving detailed suggestions on the relaxations for Delhi as it deals with the situation created coronavirus crisis.

The Prime Minister had sought suggestions from chief ministers on relaxations they want in the fourth phase of lockdown after May 17 when the third phase will end. The nationwide lockdowns have been enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister had said that lockdown 4.0 will be different. Sources said the Chief Minister wrote that there should not be any relaxation in containment zones but economic activities should be resume in other parts.

He said this may lead to some increase in COVID-19 cases but the Delhi government has made appropriate arrangements to deal with it in terms of ramping up medical infrastructure. The Chief Minister recommended that all shopping malls should open with the condition that only 33 per cent shops would open on a single day and the management of the mall would be responsible to enforce this stipulation.

Kejriwal suggested that partial public transport should be resumed with certain conditions. He recommended that autorickshaws/e-rickshaws/cycle-rickshaws should be permitted with the stipulation that they shall carry only one passenger.

Taxi/Cabs (including cab aggregators) should be permitted with the condition that apart from the driver, only two passengers are allowed, the letter said. The Chief Minister suggested that movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, should remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am.

Kejriwal suggested that construction activities should be permitted wherever the workers are available on-site or could be transported to the site from within the NCT of Delhi except containment zones. He said that buses should be permitted with the condition that not more than 20 passengers shall be allowed at one time. Further, it should be mandatory to have two marshals inside each bus at all times for maintaining social distancing.

The letter recommended that metro services should be permitted only for employees of central government, Delhi government, central and state PSUs, local bodies and government autonomous bodies on the production of their government identity card issued by the competent authority from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and 5:30 pm to 20:30. It recommended that metro services should be allowed for people providing essential services and having e-pass from district magistrate/deputy commissioner of police from 10.30 am to 5.30 am.

The Chief Minister said that the government shall review implementation after one week and widen its scope accordingly. Kejriwal suggested that all schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc, hospitality services, other than those used for housing, health, police, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities should remain close.

The letter said that barber shops, spas, salons, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings should not be permitted. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below, the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, he said.

He said movement of individuals and vehicles should be allowed and four-wheelers should have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver. For two-wheelers, pillion rider should not be allowed. The letter said all private offices, irrespective of their location, can operate with up to 50 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

The Delhi CM suggested making use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all workplaces. Kejriwal suggested all market and market complexes shall remain open on odd-even basis - Shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. It implies that only 50 per cent of the shops (excluding those selling essential goods) shall be opened, he said.

However, shops selling essential goods including books and stationery shops, fan shops in markets and market complexes, should be permitted to open on all days, the letter said, adding that market associations & DDMA ( district-level) would be responsible to ensure this stipulation. The Chief Minister recommended that all shopping malls should open with the condition that only 33 per cent shops would open on a single day and the management of the mall would be responsible to enforce this stipulation.

He suggested that all stand-alone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes should be permitted to remain open without any distinction between essential and non-essential. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions and other viable means in the wake of the COV...

Jharkhand Cong informs AICC of efforts to bring back all migrants

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said that about one lakh migrant workers of the state returned home so far while efforts were on to bring back all other stranded people. Taking part in a video conference with AICC Gen...

'Star Trek, not Star Wars:' NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords.The acco...

Bolsonaro's health minister quits, deepening Brazil coronavirus crisis

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday after just weeks on the job, adding to turmoil in President Jair Bolsonaros handling of an accelerating coronavirus outbreak in one of the worlds worst hotspots. Teich, whom Bolsonar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020