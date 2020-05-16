Left Menu
MoHFW advisory for managing health care workers in hospitals

The Union health ministry on Friday issued guidelines on measures to be adopted by healthcare workers deployed in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 02:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union health ministry on Friday issued guidelines on measures to be adopted by healthcare workers deployed in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals. According to the advisory, the ministry asked health care facilities to activate their Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC), which responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities and organizing regular training on IPC for its workers.

A Nodal Officer (Infection Control Officer) shall be identified by each hospital to address all matters related to Healthcare-Associated Infections(HAIs), it said. With reference to preventing such infection among the health care workers, the nodal officer will ensure that health care workers in different settings of hospital shall use PPEs appropriate to their risk profile as detailed in the guidelines issued by ministry.

The advisory states, "All health care workers have undergone training on Infection Prevention and Control and they are aware of common signs and symptoms, need for self-health monitoring and need for prompt reporting of such symptoms." "Provisions have been made for regular thermal screening of all hospital staff. All healthcare workers managing COVID-19 are being provided with chemo-prophylaxis under medical supervision. Provision have been made for prompt reporting of breach of PPE by hospital staff and followup action."

Ensure all preventive measures like frequent washing of hands/use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, respiratory etiquettes etc. He or she shall use appropriate PPE all times while on duty. Any breach of PPE and exposure is immediately informed to the nodal officer/HoD of the department.

HCWs after leaving the patient care unit (wards/OPDs/ICUs) at the doctors duty rooms/hostels/canteen or outside the HCF must follow social distancing and masking tp prevent transmission to/acquiring infection from other HCWs who may be positive. Pregnant/lactating mothers and immuno-compromised healthcare workers shall inform their medical condition to the hospital authorities for them to get posted only in non-Covid areas.

"Buddy system: Under this approach two or more-person team is formed amongst the deployed hospital staff who share responsibilities for his/her partner's safety and well being in the context of appropriately donning and doffing of PPEs, maintaining hand hygiene and taking requisite steps on observing breach of PPEs," the advisory added. (ANI)

