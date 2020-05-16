Iran's OPEC governor dies after brain haemorrhage

Iran's OPEC governor dies after brain haemorrhageReuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 05:19 IST
Iran's OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.
"Kazempour Ardebili ... passed away in a Tehran hospital a few hours ago," ISNA reported, without providing more details.
Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran's oil industry and served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.
ALSO READ
Iran death toll from coronavirus rises by 63 to 6,091 - Health Ministry
Iran condemns Germany's ban on Hezbollah activity
U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on mining company, individual -Treasury website
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian and Iraqi national over support of Iran's Quds Force
Oil rises towards $27 as OPEC+ begins record cut