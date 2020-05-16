Police to act against those not wearing face masks in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's Director General, Law and Order, Ashok Kumar on Saturday directed all police units across the State to take action against the people, who are not wearing face masks.

"Not wearing masks properly may risk the health of others. That is why as a precaution all police units across the State have been directed to take action against those individuals, who do not wear masks properly," Kumar told ANI.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State has so far reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which include 51 cured or discharged cases and one death. (ANI)