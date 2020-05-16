HC directs DM to provide food & health facilities to people living in orphanages

The Patna High court has directed the Patna District Magistrate to provide necessary facilities and services such as food and health care to the people living in orphanages, hostels and doss houses in the state capital. The HC also directed the Patna DM to send responsible officers to visit orphanages, hostels and doss houses to cater to the needs of the people.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar passed the direction on Friday on a PIL filed by Parul Prasad, seeking direction for providing help to those living in orphanages, hostels and doss houses in view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. The HC said that these orphanages need urgent attention, more so during COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench said that We direct the District Magistrate, Patna to ensure that some responsible officer visits these organizations and caters to the requirement, if any, with regard to food and health. The court posted the matter for hearing on May 18 while asking the petitioner to file her supplementary affidavit indicating the manner in which civil society can be engaged in rendering their services in different areas and at different places within the state.