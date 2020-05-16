Haryana confirms 887 COVID-19 cases till date

Haryana government on Saturday said that a total of 887 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the State till to date. "A total of 887 positive cases have been found in the State till date, including 514 recovered/discharged and 13 deaths," read an official statement issued by the state's Health Department.

It further said that of 887 COVID-19 cases, 360 are active cases. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940 including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)