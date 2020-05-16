Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi's office arranges 500 buses from Rajasthan to take migrant workers to their home towns in UP

Office of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arranged 500 buses from several districts of Rajasthan to take migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh to their home towns, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:57 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's office arranges 500 buses from Rajasthan to take migrant workers to their home towns in UP
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Office of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arranged 500 buses from several districts of Rajasthan to take migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh to their home towns, sources said. These buses will reach UP state border by tomorrow morning, the sources added.

They said the buses have been arranged on directions of Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely.

She said in the letter that the entire cost of travel through the buses from Ghazipur and Noida borders will be borne by the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi has also asked the state units to take necessary steps for the help of migrants.

Earlier UP Congress had set up Highway Task Force and kitchens in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. UP Congress has also been asked to set up 40 points across the state to help migrant workers with medicines and food packets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Redskins WR Latimer facing multiple charges after arrest

Recently acquired Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday in Colorado and booked on multiple charges, the Douglas County Sheriffs office reported. The department said deputies responded to reports of gunsh...

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive

Eds Adds details Chennai, May 16 PTI Three people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday while 477 tested positive, taking the number of those infected to 10,585, the Health department said. While the number of fresh cases was bel...

British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing

London police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest against the rules, on the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slight loosening of Englands lockdown. The...

Delhi: Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies after tree falls on him

A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty OSD to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.Arshad wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020