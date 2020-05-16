Priyanka Gandhi's office arranges 500 buses from Rajasthan to take migrant workers to their home towns in UP

Office of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arranged 500 buses from several districts of Rajasthan to take migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh to their home towns, sources said. These buses will reach UP state border by tomorrow morning, the sources added.

They said the buses have been arranged on directions of Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely.

She said in the letter that the entire cost of travel through the buses from Ghazipur and Noida borders will be borne by the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi has also asked the state units to take necessary steps for the help of migrants.

Earlier UP Congress had set up Highway Task Force and kitchens in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. UP Congress has also been asked to set up 40 points across the state to help migrant workers with medicines and food packets. (ANI)