Indian Navy on high alert for cyclone relief efforts on East Coast

Indian Navy is on high alert as depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:54 IST
Indian Navy on high alert for cyclone relief efforts on East Coast
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy is on high alert as depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance. Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam are at stand-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid.

In addition, 20 rescue teams along with Gemini boats and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal, as per an official statement. Naval aircraft are also standing by at the Naval Air Stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, and casualty evacuation if required. (ANI)

