No summer vacation for Odisha courts

There will be no summer vacationthis year for any courts in Odisha, including the high court,according to a notification issued on Sunday

In view of the restrictions imposed by the Centre andthe state government, and on account of the ongoing lockdown,the normal working of the high court and the subordinatecourts shall remain suspended till June 17 or until furtherorders, the notification issued by the Orissa High Courtregistry said

Courts in the State during this interregnum wouldhave restricted functioning as per the modalities finalized bythe High Court on April 15 and the modified modalities of May3," said the notification.