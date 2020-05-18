46 personnel of Bihar Military Police' 14th battalion test COVID-19 positive so far
Forty-six personnel of 14th Battalion of Bihar Military Police have so far tested positive for COVID-19, informed Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters, on Monday.
"Till now, 46 personnel of 14th Battalion Bihar Military Police have tested positive for COVID-19. All are responding positively to treatment," said Jitendra Kumar.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far 1,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases which includes 475 cured or discharged cases and eight deaths. (ANI)
