Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,246, said the Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:35 IST
Karnataka reports 99 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,246, said the Health Department. At present, there are 678 active cases in the State while 530 patients have been discharged from hospitals. 38 people have lost their lives in the State including one due to non-COVID-19 cause.

According to the health bulletin, among the active cases, 12 people are admitted to the ICU. India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise to 95

With three persons, including two migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 95, officials said. While two cases are reported from Raigarh di...

Israel's outgoing defense minister says Iran starting to withdraw from Syria

Iran has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria, Israels outgoing defense minister said on Monday, without offering any evidence to support his assertion. Naftali Bennett also urged his successor, Benny Gantz, to maintain pressure on Iran,...

Stimulus package is pure 'cheating'; Centre treating states

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lambasted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like beggars and imposing laughable conditions for increasing borrowing l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020