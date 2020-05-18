Delhi court extends custody of Davinder Singh, 3 others till June 16 in terror case

A Delhi court on Monday extended till June 16, the judicial custody of suspended Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and three other accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital. Singh was presented before the court via video conferencing. Thereafter the court extended his custody for a month.

Besides Singh, other accused are Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir. Four of them were arrested in connection with the case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital and currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter.

DSP Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms. (ANI)