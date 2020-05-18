Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court extends custody of Davinder Singh, 3 others till June 16 in terror case

A Delhi court on Monday extended till June 16, the judicial custody of suspended Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and three other accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:49 IST
Delhi court extends custody of Davinder Singh, 3 others till June 16 in terror case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Monday extended till June 16, the judicial custody of suspended Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and three other accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital. Singh was presented before the court via video conferencing. Thereafter the court extended his custody for a month.

Besides Singh, other accused are Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir. Four of them were arrested in connection with the case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital and currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter.

DSP Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Intra and interstate bus services to resume from May 19: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centres latest guidelines. Khattar said a...

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not ...

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise to 95

With three persons, including two migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 95, officials said. While two cases are reported from Raigarh di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020