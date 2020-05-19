Punjab government extends deadline to pay outstanding house tax or property tax till June 30

Punjab government has decided to extend the deadline to pay the outstanding house tax or property tax without any penalty till June 30 considering the problems faced by people due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Punjab government informed about the decision in a series of tweets.

"#PunjabGovernment keeping in mind the hardships being faced by the citizen of the state in the face of global spread of pandemic #COVID19, has decided to extend the deadline to pay the outstanding house tax or property tax without any penalty till 30 June, 2020....(1)," said the Punjab government in a tweet. The government has also extended the time limit of One Time Settlement Policy for recovery of arrears of water and sewerage charges in the Urban Local Bodies of the State up to June 30.

"Likewise the time limit of One Time Settlement Policy for recovery of arrears of Water and Sewerage charges in the Urban Local Bodies of the State has also been extended up to 30 June 2020......(2)," said Punjab government in another tweet. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday.

The Centre issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, extending the curbs till May 31. (ANI)