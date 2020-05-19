Left Menu
UK tells the EU to budge on free trade deal - Gove says

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:59 IST
British minister Michael Gove (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal but there are significant differences with the European Union because it does not seem to understand that it is negotiating with a sovereign state, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"The government remains committed to a deal with a free trade agreement at its core," Gove told parliament. "But success depends on the EU recognizing that the UK is a sovereign country.

"There remain some areas where we have a significant difference of principle - notably on fisheries, governance arrangements, and the so-called level playing field," Gove said. He repeated that the United Kingdom would not extend the transition period.

