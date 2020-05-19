Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 19

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:41 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 19

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 19

** PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will hold a news briefing after talks with his Austrian and Slovak counterparts on border openings and travel rules. - 0900 GMT. ** BRATISLAVA - Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok to hold a press briefing after talks with Czech and Austrian counterparts on border openings - 0930 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a news conference on a meeting with his counterparts from the Baltic states to discuss coronavirus measures. - 1130 GMT ** BERLIN - German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil holds a news conference after meeting with his Romanian counterpart Violeta Alexandru to discuss the working conditions and living conditions of Romanian workers in Germany after further cases of coronavirus were discovered amongst Romanian workers employed in German abattoirs. - 1130 GMT ** LONDON - UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to lawmakers in the House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee about his COVID crisis plan. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for jobs, Nicolas Schmit, speaks on the impact of COVID-19 on jobs, workers and people. - 0730 GMT

BERLIN - Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, and Malta's prime minister, Robert Abela, hold a video conference to discuss European issues. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Video conferences of EU economics and finance ministers, ministers of culture, and ministers of youth. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 ** BRUSSELS - EU ministers of tourism meet virtually to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector. - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU response to the coronavirus outbreak - 1500 GMT.

BERLIN - Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, gives a media statement after a video conference with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - 1630 GMT BURUNDINational assembly election.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents The European Semester Package after a weekly meeting of EU commissioners. ARKANSAS, United States – The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting.

BURUNDI - President's election. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 21 ** WASHINGTON D.C - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei discusses "Reactivating Guatemala's Economy Post-COVID-19" in an online forum hosted by Atlantic Council. - 1500 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 22 GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board meets after its two-day World Assembly during COVID-19 ourbreak. - 1000 GMT DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 25 BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU members of the European Economic Area Council.

BRUSSELS - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks -(to May 26). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 31 ** NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 08 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, MalaysiaAPEC finance senior officials’ meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration.

Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

