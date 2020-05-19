Many migrant workers who returned to UP test COVID-19 positive: Govt official

A large number migrants workers who have returned to the state have tested COVID-19 positive, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday.

"A large number of cases of infection is being observed in migrant workers returning to the state. They are being screed at shelter homes in districts. If they show no symptoms, they sent to home quarantine for 21 days. If they show symptoms, their medical examination is being conducted," Prasad said in a press briefing here. "Since infection is being seen in migrants so it is very important for the village and mohalla monitoring committees to control the infection. They should ensure home quarantine for those coming from outside then we will be able to control the transmission. The positivity rate among migrants coming to UP is 22.2 per cent while the overall rate of the state 2.6 per cent," he said. The Chief Minister has directed that testing labs will be set up in every district for infectious diseases, he said. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi informed that 656 trains have brought over 8 lakh people to the state.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that 100 per cent utilisation of UPSRTC buses for migrant labourers. There is no dearth of buses in the state," he said. Awasthi said that there are 578 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh which has a population of around 42 lakh. (ANI)