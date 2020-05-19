Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks West Bengal govt's reply over distribution of foodgrains

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:58 IST
HC seeks West Bengal govt's reply over distribution of foodgrains

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Food and Supplies secretary to file an affidavit by Friday on allegations of inadequate distribution of foodgrains leading to difficulty to a large number of people of the state. The petitioner prayed for an interim order before a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee to ensure that all the people in the state get foodgrains amid the lockdown.

The petitioner's lawyer Uday Shankar Chattopadhyay claimed that because of the inadequate distribution of foodgrains a large number of people are in great difficulty. The division bench said that it will consider passing appropriate orders upon receiving the affidavit of the Food and Supplies secretary.

The bench said that it also deemed it appropriate to implead the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority through its Member Secretary in the matter. It directed that the Member Secretary shall ensure that the SLSA is represented before the court on the next date of hearing, which was fixed on May 22.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Challenge Cup final postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years Challenge Cup final, scheduled for July 18 at Wembley Stadium, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby Football League RFL said on Tuesday. Five rounds of the competition had been completed before rugby league ...

3 more coronavirus cases in Chandigarh

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the number of infected to 199, officials said. All of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, a...

Sebi allows select mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed mutual funds to make additional investment in government securities and treasury bills while deciding on investment avenues for their corporate bond, banking, PSU and credit risk funds, industry sources sa...

Coronavirus: England's training session delayed due to safety protocol complications

The training sessions involving England bowlers have been delayed due to complications in delivering safety protocols. The England Cricket Board ECB was hoping that the training of players would start at the earliest in order to resume Test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020