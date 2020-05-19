Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Panic' as Hungarian parliament bans trans people from changing gender on IDs

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:31 IST
'Panic' as Hungarian parliament bans trans people from changing gender on IDs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's parliament voted Tuesday to ban transgender people from changing their gender on identity documents, in a move that LGBT+ advocates said was creating panic among trans people who feared an increase in discrimination and attacks.

The legislature voted 133 to 57 to replace the Hungarian word "nem", meaning sex or gender, with "sex at birth" on birth, marriage and death certificates, which could expose trans people to harassment if their documents do not match their appearance. "The state's decision ... to register children's biological sex in their birth certificates does not affect men's and women's right to freely experience and exercise their identities as they wish," the government's communications office said.

"In no way does the relevant section of the bill that some people criticize prevent any person from exercising their fundamental rights arising from their human dignity or from living according their identity," it said in emailed comments. Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, was re-elected in 2018 and promised to "build a new era" with major cultural changes in the ex-communist country. Parliament's speaker has equated gay adoption with pedophilia.

It is possible to legally change gender in all European Union countries bar Cyprus, advocacy group Transgender Europe says, despite growing criticism of trans rights as an attack on traditional gender roles by far-right and religious groups. Trans people in Hungary have been effectively unable to change the sex on their identity documents since 2018, according to LGBT+ rights advocates, who said there were already multiple court cases underway challenging that.

"We have no words to describe what we feel," Tina Korlos Orban, vice president of advocacy group Transvanilla Transgender Association, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "People who haven't had suicidal thoughts for decades now are having them. People are in panic, people want to escape from Hungary to somewhere else where they can get their gender recognized."

The government said the amendment resolved uncertainties being faced by courts and authorities in interpreting the word sex, which was not defined in the previous registry law. Tamas Dombos, a board member of the Hungarian LGBT+ Alliance, said activists would lobby the president, an ally of Orban's, not to sign the bill into law.

"(The government) just doesn't care about how it impacts the life of trans people ... they could never provide any rational argument for why this bill is needed," said Dombos. Advocates said they would challenge the law, which would also affect intersex people born neither clearly male nor female, in court in Hungary and at the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

India and Bangladesh evacuated around half a million people out of the way of the most powerful storm in a decade ahead of its landfall on Wednesday amid fears of heavy damage to houses and crops and disruption of road, rail and power links...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 on war for power among the gang members? What we know so far

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July last years, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see in the imminent season. The huge success of Season 4 paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read further to get the latest ...

Recent attacks show dangerous conditions of minorities in Afghanistan: Biden

Expressing solidarity with the Sikh and Hindu communities facing persecution in Afghanistan, former US vice president Joe Biden has said that recent attacks, including the one on a gurdwara, demonstrates the dangerous conditions of religiou...

Nearly 1,000 people to reach J-K by special train from Pune

Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are on board a Shramik Special train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening, an official spokesman said. This is the second Shramik Special train to bring back Jam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020